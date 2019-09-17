Speech to Text for One in three struggles to buy diapers, a local group looks to help with a diaper drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hour for many of the jobs. one in three families struggles to buy diapers. that's why one local organization is stepping in to help. "covered with love" is located inside the meadows shopping center in terre haute. the organization collects and donates diapers to families in need. in order to help those families....they need your help collecting. on saturday, september 28th the agency will hold a "stuff the truck" diaper drive. organizers will be looking to collect diapers and personal hygiene products. "if a family can't provide diapers to send their child to childcare during the day they can't go to school. they can't go to work. it just creates this vicious circle that sends to be never ending." again, the drive is september 28th. the trucks will be outside of three locations. they are the walmart's on state road 46 "and" u.s. 41 in terre haute. there will also be