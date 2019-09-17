Clear
Knox County holds first homeless task force meeting

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 6:12 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

community leaders are taking the lead in a homeless problem in the wabash valley. earlier this year knox county held a homeless summit. that summit gathered ideas to help fight the homeless problem. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how a meeting today brought the community together as one voice. pk} "many people from different organizations here in knox county met today here at helping his hands. the goal was to help fight homelessness in the county." it was a packed house at helping his hands tuesday morning. many leaders in the community wanting to help fight homelessness. one of those was assistant police chief terry johnson. "homelessness in vincennes is a problem. it's kind of hard to gauge how much of a problem it is but i know being in law enforcement for twenty five years i have experienced, i've dealt with homeless folks before." johnson says for his department and other first responders the first step is to get folks help. "typically we do try to help them. whether it's to reach out to their friends and family, trying to get them a place to stay. or try to refer them to some kind of a program." knox county's homeless problem is a complex issue. one of the main problems is the issue is not very visible. "a lot of that is hidden because often times people will be what we call couch surfing. moving between different locations. so i think that awareness of the problem is a big key in what we want to do." each group on hand has their own unique relationship with the community. mark hill with the united way hopes bringing them together will help people out before they hit the streets. "people need a central point of entry. some place so that they can call where they know what the next step is. what a client, what a family, what an individual can do when they experience symptoms from the homeless problem." "now we've put more resources for the homeless on our website at wthitv.com, just click on this story. in knox county, gary brian news 10."
