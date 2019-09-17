Speech to Text for Nearly $3,000 in damages reported as Clark County cemetery vandalized

on friday. people in martinsville, illinois hope to prevent more damage like "this" at their cemetery. just take a look at this shocking video behind me. we first told you at "5" about damage to 31 grave-stones at the "martinsville cemetery." officials are now thinking about installing cameras. they're also discussing offering a reward to find out who did this. a monument company will have to make the repairs. those repairs could cost at least three thousand dollars. the cemetery board will have to pay for the damages. martinsville mayor herman davidson told us, there will be challenges that come with making repairs. "a lot of people think oh yeah you can just pick them up and set them right back on the base of it but that's what's not involved you have to seal it and you have to have spacers to do it the right way so they last." davidson says if you have any information on who did this to contact the martinsville police department. that number is at the bottom of your