Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly clear, with a low around 61. east wind around 6 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 87. east wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 63. light east wind. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 61. east wind around 6 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 87. east wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 63. light east wind. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 61. east wind around 6 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 87. east wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 63. light east wind. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 61. east wind around 6 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 87. east wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 63. light east wind. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 61. east wind around 6 mph. wednesday