Speech to Text for Vigo County K-9 Blaze receives recertification

application "in november". "new information for you this afternoon".. as "a local k-9" is re-certified. "news 10" has been following "blaze" since he was just "8"-weeks-old. he's one of only a few tracking and accelerant dogs "in indiana". every year.. "blaze" and his handler sugar creek fire department chief "darrick scott".. must be re-certified. "the duo" recently passed both certifications. "blaze" is trained to sniff-out "18"-to-"21" accelerants.. and can search a room "10"-times "faster" than human. "scott says".. "blaze" is an unbelievable asset to the wabash valley. /////// ////// "it's fun to see him work and it's awesome to be able to be at a great asset for the citizens of vigo county." ///////// on top of the annual re-certifications.. "blaze" and "chief scott" must train "daily". however.. blaze's favorite job "is to visit with people". "if" you would like to schedule "a visit with blaze".. call "the sugar creek fire department". that phone number is listed there on the bottom of your television screen 812-533-1774.