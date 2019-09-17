Speech to Text for Ivy Tech's partnership with Vigo County Parks gains support

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

looking forward "to the new taco bell". "a local partnership" is getting support "from county leaders". it's between "ivy tech community college" and "vigo county parks". "commissioners" approved "a letter of support this morning". that's "for the next level trails grant". it would add "to ivy tech's outdoor classroom space" and "ruble park". that includes: "adding park bathrooms" and "trailheads". "ivy tech leaders say".. this is "another addition" to a growing end of town. /////// /////// "things are moving south, and we're just real excited that these amenities are going to be there for the community in the southern part of the county." /////// "crooks says".. the grant's minimum is "200"-thousand-dollars.. but they're looking "to go a little bit higher". "leaders" plan to submit the