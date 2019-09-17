Speech to Text for Staying safe during bonfire season

now that summer is coming to an end, while it may not feel like it, many people are wanting to start fall activities. storm team 10's chris piper is here, with important information on how to have safe, fall fun. /////// with the first day of fall less than a week away, many of us will want to start having bonfires more and more. with how dry things have been though, you'll want to remember a few things. first off, always have a bucket, or a hose nearby. easy access to water is the most important thing. next, try to make sure there are no low hanging limbs near your bonfire. the flames can easily catch tree limbs on fire, especially in these dry conditions. finally, if you are in town, keep the fire small. the best way is to have a fire pit that is elevated off the ground. however if that isn't possible, dig a hole into the ground, and put some bricks or rocks around the fire pit. again, things are warmer than average now, but cooler weather is on the way. bonfire weather is coming, but the chance for rain is slim. back to you. /////////