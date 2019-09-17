Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Staying safe during bonfire season

Staying safe during bonfire season

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 5:27 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Staying safe during bonfire season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now that summer is coming to an end, while it may not feel like it, many people are wanting to start fall activities. storm team 10's chris piper is here, with important information on how to have safe, fall fun. /////// with the first day of fall less than a week away, many of us will want to start having bonfires more and more. with how dry things have been though, you'll want to remember a few things. first off, always have a bucket, or a hose nearby. easy access to water is the most important thing. next, try to make sure there are no low hanging limbs near your bonfire. the flames can easily catch tree limbs on fire, especially in these dry conditions. finally, if you are in town, keep the fire small. the best way is to have a fire pit that is elevated off the ground. however if that isn't possible, dig a hole into the ground, and put some bricks or rocks around the fire pit. again, things are warmer than average now, but cooler weather is on the way. bonfire weather is coming, but the chance for rain is slim. back to you. /////////
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Another Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin with the Girl Scouts

Image

One in three struggles to buy diapers, a local group looks to help with a diaper drive

Image

INDOT holds Terre Haute job fair

Image

Knox County holds first homeless task force meeting

Image

Nearly $3,000 in damages reported as Clark County cemetery vandalized

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Vigo County K-9 Blaze receives recertification

Image

Ivy Tech's partnership with Vigo County Parks gains support

Image

New Pilot/Taco Bell opens in Marshall

Image

Staying safe during bonfire season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator