Enrollment numbers at the Vigo County School Corporation

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"the vigo county school corporation".. has seen enrollment numbers "drop". the 1st average daily membership count.. tallied "14" thousand-"190"-students "this year". "this count".. determines "state funding" for the school corporation for the 20-19 20-20 school year. part of the reason for the decrease.. is simply "a decline in vigo county's overall population". superintendent "doctor rob haworth".. held a press conference today "to address this enrollment information" and "what it means". news 10's "dominic miranda" was at the press conference. he joins us now.. "live".. with more "on how it all breaks down". //////// susie. . . the vigo county school corporation lost 173 students from last school year to this year. if you do the math for how much the district gets per student from the state, it adds up to a little more than a one point one million dollar loss in state funding. today. . doctor haworth spoke about why the enrollment numbers are going down and what the current state of the school corporation is. he stressed that they've been prepared for decreases in enrollment. the school corporation did a demographic study in 2017 of enrollment projections. that study forecast these latest numbers. hayworth said this problem is state wide. indiana's birth rate last year was the lowest since 19-87. meanwhile, the school corporation is already planning on making 4 million dollars worth of cuts to the budget. haworth says this decrease in enrollment may mean that those budget cuts could increase in dollar amount... //////// "our enrollment is and has been shrinking and that's really because our community has been shrinking. /// "to not just totally put that burden on our tax payers. . .the school district has actively been engaged at where we reduce 4 million dollars from our budget." ////// now this problem unfortunately won't go away. the demographic study shows the district will shrink by as many as 700 students over the next few years. this could potentially result in over a 4 million dollar loss. coming up at 6. . . i'll tell you what dr. hayworth said about the future implications of these numbers and why your input is vital. reporting live outside the vigo county school corporation. . i'm dominic miranda. . news10 ////////
