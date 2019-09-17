Speech to Text for Knox County, Bicknell reach an interlocal agreement - police operations handed over to the county in

place "on friday". new information for you this afternoon.. following an agreement between "the city of bicknell" and "knox county". october 1st at "6" a-m.. "bicknell city dispatch" will shut down. at that time.. "all operations" will transition "to knox county central dispatch". "bicknell" has been without much of a police department for the last several months. meanwhile.. "the knox county sheriff's office" has stepped-up and provided support to the city. the "2"-departments recently entered "into an inter-local agreement". "mayor thomas estabrook says".. the current city dispatch jobs will be eliminated. ////// ////// "i think that some of the dispatchers were already aware that this conversation was happening. and a few of us, a few had asked me directly and i gave them the honest answer that we were going this route. so obviously no one wants to see jobs lost. but this is something that just comes with the territory." /////// "the mayor says".. anyone with after-hour utility emergencies should also contact "central dispatch". that phone number? 812-882-15-02.