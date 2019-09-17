Clear
Knox County, Bicknell reach an interlocal agreement - police operations handed over to the county in

Knox County, Bicknell reach an interlocal agreement - police operations handed over to the county in October

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 5:22 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

place "on friday". new information for you this afternoon.. following an agreement between "the city of bicknell" and "knox county". october 1st at "6" a-m.. "bicknell city dispatch" will shut down. at that time.. "all operations" will transition "to knox county central dispatch". "bicknell" has been without much of a police department for the last several months. meanwhile.. "the knox county sheriff's office" has stepped-up and provided support to the city. the "2"-departments recently entered "into an inter-local agreement". "mayor thomas estabrook says".. the current city dispatch jobs will be eliminated. ////// ////// "i think that some of the dispatchers were already aware that this conversation was happening. and a few of us, a few had asked me directly and i gave them the honest answer that we were going this route. so obviously no one wants to see jobs lost. but this is something that just comes with the territory." /////// "the mayor says".. anyone with after-hour utility emergencies should also contact "central dispatch". that phone number? 812-882-15-02.
