Speech to Text for Judge to reconsider sentence for Greene County man serving life for 1995 murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

woman. "a judge" is re-considering the sentence for a man "convicted of murder". "the case" dates all the way back to 19-95. "jerry russell senior" is serving "a life sentence" for the abduction and murder "of pam foddrill". you're seeing video here.. from the time of the original case "in greene county". "online court records show".. "a judge" granted a motion between "russell" and "the state" yesterday. it dismisses russell's request "for post-conviction relief". "and with that agreement".. "the judge" is hearing argument "for a new sentence". "another hearing" should take