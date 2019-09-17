Speech to Text for Paris, Ill. man arrested in connection to woman's July suicide

prevent this "from happening again". "a paris, illinois man".. is behind bars.. in connection "to an ongoing death investigation". "last week".. "28"-year-old "spencer haley" was arrested. he's being charged "with inducement to commit suicide", "obstructing justice", and "possession of methamphetamine" "those charges" stem "from a july suicide death" of a "21"-year-old