Police search for man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 5:11 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"an inmate" in the vigo county jail.. is accidentally released! now.. "authorities" are on the look-out for him. ///// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, september 17th. ///// we top our newscast this afternoon.. with a mistake "by the vigo county sheriff's office". "a mistake".. that lead to an inmate walking "out" of jail news 10's "patrece dayton".. joins us now "live" from our newsroom.. with details "of how this happened" and "what's being done to find the man". //////// susie.. it's a bizzare story and one sheriff john plasse is not very happy about. the sheriff told us this man...48 year old gregg shepherd was accidentally let out of jail. it happened september 5th. the sheriff says shepherd was released without a judge's order and he didn't post bail. but they didn't discover he was gone until the 13th. 8 days later!! shepherd was charged with criminal confinement, battery and theft. sheriff plasse said they immediately notified the victim in that crime. /////// "...the victim was a domestic..it was...not that he's out just randomly attacking people. we hope that that stays that way and we don't consider him a danger to anyone immediately right now. but we do need to get him back here as soon as we can." /////// the sheriff said they have notified other agencies and are on the lookout for the guy. plasse was very candid with reporters today. he said the mistake was embarrassing and something that shouldn't have happened. he says the department is now reviewing their policies and procedures to make sure this doesn't happen again. in the meantime...if you know anything about gregg shepherd.. call crime stoppers. reporting live in the newsroom i'm patrece dayton..back to you. ///////
