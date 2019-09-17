Clear
Fall Time Healing With Judy Monday September 23rd 1pm-4pm

Wabash Activity Center 300 S 5th Street FREE

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

jon talks with judy collins from wabash activity center. fall time healing with judy join us at the wabash activity center on september 23, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00pm, for a look at home remedies and healing foods that can keep you fit and at your best. our afternoon includes sampling relaxing essential oils and a unique chance to experience himalayan singing bowls. shelly james, who is a certified practitioner in vibrational sound therapy, will demonstrate the techniques she uses to provide a variety of benefits meant to reduce stress and increase well-being. people attending will be invited to experience a few minutes of this healing method. we will have time for sharing questions and stories as we explore natural healing and refreshments will be served. we look forward to seeing you for a fun fall afternoon. (812) 232-3245 facebook: wabash activity center
