All You Need to Know for Tuesday

friends and family will gather today to say goodbye to 16 year old kaylee moore. her services will be held at 1:30 this afternoon. that inside the shakamak high school gym. shakamak students will be released at 12:30 p.m. kaylee and two other girls were travelling on a county road when their s-u-v left the road and hit a tree. the two other girls are in stable condition. meanwhile t-shirts will be sold to raise money for kaylee's funeral. the shirts will cost $15 each. organizers will be selling them on thursday at linton park and jasonville park. it's from 5 to 7 pm in jasonville and 5 to 6 pm in linton. there's a also a fund in kaylee's name set up at first financial bank in linton.

investigators are still trying to solve the murder of an olney, illinois man. ed hataway went missing seven years ago. his body was found in lawrence county two months later. while his case is still active, the family says there have been no new details since 2012. they say the most frustrating thing is not knowing why. if you have any information on this case call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

the vigo county school corporation is dealing with a growing vaping and e-cigarette problem. it's the same issue for many schools across the country. district leaders say vaping numbers are up district wide. right now 30 students are going through the "catch my breath" program. it's a partnership with the hamilton center to educate students on vaping dangers rather than disciplining them.

lawmakers and business owners are weighing in on why semis that haul bricks should be allowed to carry heavier loads in indiana. the current limit is $80,000lbs. "brampton brick" wants to see this increased to $120,000lbs. the weight would be distributed over a nine-axle weight system. this will allow trucks to carry more bricks in fewer trips.

happening today the indiana department of transportation is hosting a job fair in terre haute. stop by the in-dot office on east sony drive. it runs from 10 am until 3 p.m. in-dot is looking for seasonal positions. they run from november through march. pay starts at $16 an hour. in-dot will offer a $250 sign on and a $500 retention bonus for eligible candidates. a high school diploma is preferred but not required. for more information head over to wthi tv.com.

walmart's distribution center in olney, illinois will host a job fair today. they're looking to hire around 100 people for the grocery distribution center. pay starts at $17.75 an hour. today's job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. central time.