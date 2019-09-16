Clear

WV vs. Northview

West Vigo vs. Northview Volleyball

and welcome back. the northview lady knights are looking to continue their volleyball dominance in the wic. the west vigo vikings visted northview tonight for this wic west showdown. we head to the third set, knights setup senior maddie koy-struh for the spike as she gets threw the vikings wall. knight in front 17-10. later in the set, the future tennessee martin skyhawk kambree lucas comes up with the vicious spike. northview in control. west vigo didn't go down without a fight though as senior savannah mccoy comes up with the kill of her own getting the vikings within 5 of the knights. northview was simply too much in this one as the lady knights win in straight sets and remain unbeaten
