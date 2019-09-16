Speech to Text for NAACP and VCSC team up to discuss school safety and gun violence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gun safety is on the mind of one local group. tonight.. the n-double-a-c-p is joining forces with the vigo county school corporation in the conversation to make sure everyone's safe. news 10's richard solomon joins us now live in our newsroom. he shares more on how the two are making safety their top priority. members of the naacp and school corporation lead a discussion about safety and gun voilence in schools tonight. one mother i talked with told me knowing that others care...gives her a sense of peace. it's a topic that's on nearly everyone's mind... school safety..particully gun safety in vigo county schools. kimberly mcmurray has two daughters in vigo county schools. "i never had to go to school with the fear of someone's going to come in and shoot me im going to have to hid or might shoot one of my friends so it's hard as a parent sometimes to understand" her growning concern pushed her and others to attend naacp's meeting hosting a discussion on school safety and gun violence. the discussion was lead by travis chesshir...the school safety coordinator. people learned about the different safety measures that are in place to keep everyone safe.. like adding more officers and equipment to schools and changing bus routes.. "we have to know what's going on with our kids whether our kids are the ones perpetuating the violence or our kids are silent victims of this violence" travis chesshir told me it's a none stop job to keep kids safe. he believes the conversation about safety starts with you as a parent. "when you're dealing with peoples children that's the most precious commodity in the world training the parents and them training their kids helps us make it easier to keep order at the school " meanwhile, parents like mcmurray says it's time to end gun violence once and for all together. "go back to that whole it takes a village you know lets be invested in our kids" cheeshir told me even the school corporation will continue to grow it's safety measures. reporting live in the newsroom richard solomon news 10.