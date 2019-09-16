Speech to Text for ISU preps for EIU

brewer. with eastern kentucky in their rear view mirror, the sycamores now turn their focus to their final home game before conference play starts, against rival eastern illinois. you're seeing footage from last year's game right here when the sycamores traveled to eastern and beat the panthers 55-41. the sycamores were lead to victory by a monster running game that racked up over 300 yards on the ground along with all seven of isu's touchdowns in the game. but that was last year, and coach mallory knows that this rivarly has been particulary one sided over the past few seasons. <but there's no doubt about it. the record in the last 16 years is in their favor. you know we were able to come up with a win last year, but there hadn't been a win on our side since 2004.this will be a big week. we got a heck of a challenge. they return their starting quarterback brantley who 440 yards against us last year, had a heck of a game and he's a heck of a talent. and we're gonna have a heck of a challenge this weekend.>