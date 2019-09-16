Local couple fall victim to scam through Facebook messenger after scammers pretend to be a close fri

Clear
Local couple fall victim to scam through Facebook messenger after scammers pretend to be a close friend

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:22 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

nightwatch. scammers are targeting people nationwide every single day. a terre haute couple knows what it's like to fall victim to these scams all too well. on news 10 first at five we introduced you to roberta and jim bennett. they became victims of a scam through facebook messenger. it all started when the scammer pretended to be one of the "bennett's" close friends. in tongiht's safety alert.. news 10's jada huddlestun shares what's next for this couple. it all started when the scammer pretended to be one of the "bennett's" close friends. they've lost nearly everything and are now facing eviction from their assisted living home after falling victim to this scam. they share the financial burden they're now facing.. and what's next. roberta and jim bennett lost 1-thousand dollars after falling vicitim to a scam they thought would get them 2-hundred-thousand dollars in grant money. the scammer knew personal things about them that only a close friend would know.. and that's how they fell for the scam. "i felt stupid, yet it wasn't stupid because i trusted someone. how did this happen because i trusted someone? it's that money they lost that has now put them in a financial bind. "it's everything we had. we trusted our friend. i was behind on rent, and it was going to get us out of that bind with the company we live in. we live in assissted living. i didn't like being behind. it was going to get us even with them." the bennett's have just two weeks to come up with the money or they'll be evicted from their current assisted living home. "if we don''t come up with the money, which we would like to to stay here because of our health is in bad shape.. i don't know what we're going to do." they hope by sharing their story.. others will not end up in a similar situation. "i want them to be careful. pay attention to it. // "don't trust anyone on the phones.. social media.. anything except voice, because they can get anything anywhere." the bennett's want the anywhere." anything anywhere." the the the bennett's want to warn anyone who is approached on social media do not apply for the financial stability grant. back to
