Vaping in Vigo County Schools

Vaping in Vigo County Schools

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:18 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vaping in Vigo County Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nor beliefs. vaping among teens continues to be a hot topic across the united states. this has caused some high schools to take additional measures to buck this trend. high schools in new jersey. . ohio. . and illinois have begun installing "vape detectors" in their schools. they place them in areas students are likely to vape during school... such as bathrooms. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with vigo county school officials today. he joins us now with more on this continued issue and if vape detectors would ever be an option for them? these vape detectors resemble carbon monoxide or smoke detectors. this is just the latest attempt from school administrations to tackle this never-ending issue of vaping. here's how they work. once vaping smoke is detected. . . a notification is sent to administrators. the goal is to deter students from vaping in school. . . or at all. some detectors are even equipped to detect t-h-c oil. this is found in marijuana and also can be smoked by vaping devices. you heard at 5 that vaping numbers are up corporation wide in vigo county. i asked communications director bill riley if they would ever consider installing vape detectors in their schools. he likes the steps the school corporation has already taken. "i think we'd consider it you know we monitor all kinds of advances in school safety and school health." /// "we're thinking that education can lead the way on this topic. so we are going to let our educational program go through it's paces." riley said there would have to be a consistent problem and evidence of the education program not working for them to pursue this route. reporting live outside the vigo county school corporation. . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10
