Terre Haute South FB: Staying in the locker room during the National Anthem is not a political state

Terre Haute South FB: Staying in the locker room during the National Anthem is not a political statement

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a local high school is responding tonight... it comes after claims it's football team disrespected the national anthem. over the weekend, several folks reached out to our newsroom.. and to terre haute south vigo high school. they claimed the boys football team was not present for the national anthem during last friday's bell game.. out of protest. the comments drew the attention of administrators. in a statement to news 10... they say quote "for the past 22 years, terre haute south vigo high school's football team has stayed in the locker room until game time. this is a regular practice in high school and college football due to the nature of the game, not a political statement." it goes on to say the school will not tolerate disrespect toward anyone's culture
