Speech to Text for Community set to sell t-shirts in honor of the Shakamak teenager killed in crash

wabash one wabash valley community is still reeling from the loss of a local teenager. now...people are working together to honor her memory. kaylee moore died in a car crash last week. moore and two other girls were travelling on a county road when their s-u-v left the road and hit a tree. the two other girls are in stable condition. today we spoke with misty weaver. she's moore's aunt. weaver... along with several others will be selling special t-shirts. the money raised will help pay for moore's funeral. weaver says everyone wants to remember the good. "everyone is just coming together talking, telling stories, going through photos." "she's very funny and she's really good at singing especially carrie underwood songs." the kaylee moore t-shirts will cost 15 dollars. organizers will be selling them on thursday at linton park and jasonville park. it's from 5 to 7 pm in jasonville and 5 to 6 pm in linton. there's a also a fund in kaylee's name