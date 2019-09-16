Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Community set to sell t-shirts in honor of the Shakamak teenager killed in crash

Community set to sell t-shirts in honor of the Shakamak teenager killed in crash

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:07 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 6:07 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Community set to sell t-shirts in honor of the Shakamak teenager killed in crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wabash one wabash valley community is still reeling from the loss of a local teenager. now...people are working together to honor her memory. kaylee moore died in a car crash last week. moore and two other girls were travelling on a county road when their s-u-v left the road and hit a tree. the two other girls are in stable condition. today we spoke with misty weaver. she's moore's aunt. weaver... along with several others will be selling special t-shirts. the money raised will help pay for moore's funeral. weaver says everyone wants to remember the good. "everyone is just coming together talking, telling stories, going through photos." "she's very funny and she's really good at singing especially carrie underwood songs." the kaylee moore t-shirts will cost 15 dollars. organizers will be selling them on thursday at linton park and jasonville park. it's from 5 to 7 pm in jasonville and 5 to 6 pm in linton. there's a also a fund in kaylee's name
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
A Clear, Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU preps for EIU

Image

Moala wins MVFC DPOW

Image

Local couple fall victim to scam through Facebook messenger after scammers pretend to be a close fri

Image

Vaping in Vigo County Schools

Image

Terre Haute South FB: Staying in the locker room during the National Anthem is not a political state

Image

Community set to sell t-shirts in honor of the Shakamak teenager killed in crash

Image

"We want answers"; Family seeks help in getting case labeled as cold case

Image

The Drought Monitor

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

CASA teams up with Five Below to provide Christmas to kids in agency

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator