Speech to Text for "We want answers"; Family seeks help in getting case labeled as cold case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that would help." the family of a murdered man is still looking for justice. tonight... they explain how a new change could provide hope for the investigation. good evening and thanks for joining us. the search for a murderer continues tonight. police found 64-year-old ed hataway dead in 20-12. since then...the search for his killer has been stagnant. news 10 bureau chief gary brian talked with his family today. he tells us how the family is asking for your help to get the case solved. "it's been seven years since the body of ed hataway was found. the case is still unsolved and the family is still looking for answers." ed hataway went missing on september 16th 2012. he was last seen leaving work in olney. a search found his apartment unlocked but no sign of hataway. his body was found november 7th of the same year. however in that time the family says no new answers have come out. currently the case is listed as active. they are asking people to contact governor's office to ask the case to be changed and assigned as a cold case. the family hopes the change in designation could get new eyes on the old evidence. "seven years it's been, i just, it seems to me there's got to be somebody out here local that knows something." "you can't tell me there's nothing. that someone dosen't know." "if you'd like more information on how you can reach out to the governor's office head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in olney illinois, gary brian news 10." one wabash valley one