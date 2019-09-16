Speech to Text for The Drought Monitor

you may have noticed, things are very dry. storm team 10's chris piper is live in the field. he's here to tell us just how close to a drought we really are. ////////// kevin last week, we had a small chance to see some rain. as the rain moved into the valley, it started to fall apart. that's because right now.. things are very dry. you're looking at something called the drought monitor. each color represents a different level of drought. while the wabash valley isn't immediately in a drought, we are very close to it. the brighter yellow is the first level, or abnormally dry. the tan color is the next level, called moderate drought. the drought monitor updates every thursday, so this coming thursday, i'll take a look at the updated graphics. i wouldn't be surprised if these colors creep down into the valley. now coming up at six, we'll take a look at the bigger picture. we'll look outside the wabash valley, at both indiana and illinois. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. ////////