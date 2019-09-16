Speech to Text for CASA teams up with Five Below to provide Christmas to kids in agency

"right now"... you can help "hundreds of kids".. have "a christmas" to remember! "right now".. "vigo county casa" serves "979"-children "volunteers" spend "countless hours helping kids" impacted "by the court system". that's why they're teaming-up "with five below" in terre haute. by shopping at this store.. you can give back "to casa's christmas drive". "10"-percent of sales "will go to the agency".. or, you can drop-off "new toys in the donation bin". "organizers say".. it's never too early to give. ////// ////// "it gives everybody an opportunity that wants to help, but maybe during the holiday season they won't be because they have too many commitments. this way we can get a jumpstart on it and actually when we get closer to it, we'll know where we really need." //////// you're asked to give the cashier "a flyer" at the time o checkout. and "that flyer" shows.. you're donating "10"-percent from the items purchased. for how to get your hands "on a donation flyer".. as well as.. how to give "to other needs" within the agency.. make a point to visit our web