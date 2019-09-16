Speech to Text for Proposed weight limit change

"a local lawmaker".. is proposing "a weight limit change for semis" that haul masonry products. the current load limit for a semi.. that hauls bricks.. is "80"-thousan-pounds. "load limits" for agriculture and steel commodities.. are "heavier than this". local company "brampton brick" wants to see this allowed for bricks. they want to see "the legal limit" raised to "120"-thousan pounds. "this weight" will be distributed over a proposed "9" axle weight distribution system. "they say".. "this change" will allow trucks to carry "more bricks" in fewer trips. indiana state senator "jon ford".. shares why he's "in support of this". ////// ////// "the safety issues we run into on our state interstates aren't from heavy vehicles. they're from the shear number of vehicles and the trucks on the road. if we can lower the number of trucks on the road and help a local manufacturer increase their output and lower their costs it seems like a win-win." ////// "ford" will be meeting with legislators "on wednesday" to discuss the impact of heavier trucks on the roadways. coming-up for you tonight at "6"-o'clock.. you'll hear what vigo county sheriff "john plasse" has to say "about the proposal".