Speech to Text for No criminal charges will be filed in Vigo County ballot dispute involving name change

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"breaking news" for you at this hour.. as a "6"-month long investigation "comes to a close". ////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, september 16th. ////// less than an hour ago.. "news 10" received "new information" concerning "an ongoing ballot dispute". you may recall.. that during the primary.. "tess brooks stephens" was listed "after" "cheryl loudermilk" o the initial ballot. it is required "by state law" that names be listed "alphabetically". the clerk's office said.. that "someone" made changes to brooks-stephens' candidacy application. "brooks-stephens" says.. she did "not" do it. "indiana state police" wrapped-up its investigation last month. "that report".. was then turned over "to special prosecutor" "ann mischler". "her review" is now complete. "mischler said".. there was "not" sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against anyone involved in