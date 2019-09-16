Clear
Bat Festival ISU Saturday

Saturday 10am- 4pm at the ISU Science and at Dobbs Park 6pm-9pm

jon talks with brianne walters, assistant director for indiana state university's bat center about the 13th annual bat festival. this year's festival will focus on bat social behaviors and social networks. mt bats are extremely social, just like humans. bats hang out in groups in their roosts, whether under the bark of a dead tree, under the large leaf of a tropical plant, on the ceiling of a cave, or in the rafters of a barn. some bats live in harems, where a male defends his roost and a small group of females against intrusion by other males. other bats live in large maternity colonies of hundreds or even thousands of moms and their pups roosting together during the pregnancy and lactation periods. when pups are able to fly, the group disbands into smaller factions. males may form bachelor colonies. bats also fly together in search of food, sometimes sharing information about the whereabouts of a good patch of mayflies on the stream or trees with ripe fruits in the forest. the vampire bat even shares its food, blood, with friends, in a behavior called reciprocal altruism. at the 13th annual festival, there will be live bats and raptors, guest speakers discussing how bats socialize, a bake sale, kids' activities (face painting, "cave" exploration, origami, and more), information on building your own bat box, silent auction, and conservation exhibits. day time activities are from 10:00 am-4:00 pm in the science building on the campus of indiana state university (corner of 6th and chestnut streets, terre haute, in). evening events are at dobbs park (5170 e poplar drive, terre haute, in) from 6:00-9:00 pm. evening activities include a live raptor demonstration, a kids' adventure course related to bats and bat research, face painting, a survey of bats' favorite foods (moths and beetles!), and listening for bats at dusk! break 4
