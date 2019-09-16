Top Monday Stories

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning the greene county sheriff's office needs your help in finding a missing teen. take a look at your screen. this is "haley leann caldwell." she's 16 years old. she was last seen at her home in solsberry around 10:30 friday night. she was wearing a red tank top and blue basketball shorts. haley is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, 165 to 170 lbs. she has blonde hair and blue eyes. she also has a brown birthmark on her left forearm. she has a small hoop earring in her left ear. if you have any information... contact the greene county sheriff's office at 812-384-4411 option 1.

new this morning union leaders and general motors will resume negotiations at 10 o'clock this morning. that's after 49,000 employees at g-m went on strike at midnight. the united auto workers say they're fighting for fair wages, affordable quality health care and job security.

also new this morning a billion dollar company that sold the prescription painkiller "oxycontin" is filing for bankruptcy. However, legal battles are still ahead for "purdue". this comes just days after reaching a tentative settlement. that's with many state and local governments suing it over the toll of opioids. the filing happened late last night in white plains, new york. about half the states have not signed onto the settlement proposals.

happening today - a city council meeting to discuss terre haute's 2020 budget. the proposed budget comes in at more than $97-million. mayor duke bennett says this is a balanced budget. the city is expected to bring in more money than the cost of projects. today's meeting gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

Tonight you can be part of the conversation on school safety and gun violence. the "greater terre haute n-double-a-c-p branch" is hosting a meeting. members invited vigo county safety officials to weigh in. group leaders say they want to know what's being done to stop violence in schools, what parents and students can do, and if laws need to change to better protect schools. the meeting is at 6:30 tonight at the vigo county public library. everyone is invited.

president trump blames iran for a drone attack on saudi arabia's oil facilities. the president warned iran that america is "locked and loaded" to respond to the assault. president trump also tweeted that he's ready to release oil from the strategic petroleum reserve if it's needed. much more on this story is coming up on cbs this morning at the top of the hour.

the indiana department of transportation will hold job fair in terre haute tomorrow. it runs from 10 a.m. til 3 p.m. that's at the in-dot facility on east sony drive. in-dot needs to fill 100 seasonal and full-time positions. seasonal jobs are available from november through march. starting pay is $16 an hour. in-dot is also offering signing bonuses. if you're interested we have more information at wthi tv com.

a traffic alert for some greene county drivers. a section of highway 54 will close today. work will start in ridgeport. indot will fix a small hole that opened up earlier this summer. work should last until the end of november.