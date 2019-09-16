Clear

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 89

Monday Night: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 65

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly cooler. High: 86

Detailed Forecast:

Mostly sunny and warm through the day today highs will be in the upper 80's. Tonight mostly clear air will take over and cooler conditions will move in. Temperatures will fall to the mid 60's. Tomorrow sunny skies and slightly cooler conditons will settle in. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80's tomorrow afternoon.

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny and warm.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 89

Alex Barnaby Commits to UE

Twins celebrate 96th birthday

Work continues to expand Griffin Bike Park

Public hearing on marijuana businesses

"Holypalooza" Worship

Gathering on the Green Fall Festival

Crews gather trash after Blues Fest

Section of HWY 54 to close for repairs

