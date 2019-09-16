Speech to Text for Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 89
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 89
Monday Night: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 65
Tuesday: Sunny, slightly cooler. High: 86
Detailed Forecast:
Mostly sunny and warm through the day today highs will be in the upper 80's. Tonight mostly clear air will take over and cooler conditions will move in. Temperatures will fall to the mid 60's. Tomorrow sunny skies and slightly cooler conditons will settle in. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80's tomorrow afternoon.