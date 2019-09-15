Speech to Text for Alex Barnaby Commits to UE

for him.> a west vigo softball star has made an exciting announcement within this last hour. alex barnaby announced on her twitter tonight that she has verbally commited to the university of evansville. the junior informs sports 10 that she had a few different schools to choose from but wanted to announce her decision now so she could focus on her final two years of school without distraction. last year barnaby batted .390 from the plate with 11 homer runs, nine doubles,