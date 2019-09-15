Speech to Text for Twins celebrate 96th birthday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

." it's a celebration of the ages... roscoe cunningham and ruth simms -- from lawrenceville, illinois -- are 96-years-old today! new for you at 10... news 10's richard solomon was there for the birthday party. he has more on the celebration and how the birthday boy and girl have left their marks. when you're almost a century old you can practically do whatever you want! i asked the twins what's their seceret to living a long life.. here's what they said.. "nats" it's a celebration of a lifetime... "more nats" twins ruth simms and roscoe cunningham are celebrating their 96 birthday!!! their hometown of lawernceville helped the two celebrate their special day.. they told me it's one of the largest parties they've had "it's been a good life a happy life." "i've had friends around me from the time i was a child. friends support you and make your life..meaningful." along with great friends...laughfter and love.. the twins accomplished a lot in their days. they both served prominent roles in war world 2... roscoe..a lieutenant.. and ruth supplied aid to her brother from the homefront. roscoe told me he's still an active lawyer! "they have made everyday count" lorie cunningham...roscoe's daughter says you never know how much time you have with your loved ones. she believes her father and aunt have an outlook on life everyone should. "everyday is a joyous day a gift from god. it's quite remarkable this generation and their ability viability and the joy that they bring to life" the twins told me this was a birthday to remember.. "every birthday is a new celebration and one is just as good as another. mark your calender for next year and we'll do our best to be present" roscoe told me he and his sister hope to have 96 more birthdays. back to you. happy birthday!