Speech to Text for Work continues to expand Griffin Bike Park

work to expand a local park continues. work to add new features to griffin bike park in terre haute has been ongoing. that includes updates to the jumplines... and opening the warrior trail -- which is designed for wheelchair use. updates to the warrior trail will take place this fall. those at the park say they're also working to update the bathrooms... and add several more miles of trails. it's all to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the park. "we had a girl come out with the y-m-c-a, and she was in a wheel chair and couldn't get around and at that point i knew i had to build something for her. so we built almost a one mile loop and then we retrofitted our little kids loop and took out all the roots and made it nice and smooth so we can ride over there too." you can see... bikers were on the the trails for an event today. moore says some of the tracks