Speech to Text for "Holypalooza" Worship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

festival. three terre haute congregations joined in worship this morning. the service was called "holy-palooza." the churches are along north 7th street in terre haute. pastors from each congregation took part in the service... united campus ministries held it's annual barbecue after the service. the churches also accepted donations of school supplies for united campus ministries... and food for the 14th and chestnut community center. "we have all kinds of programs for students. we feed them a lot. we have various programs where they can come in and get something to eat, as well as come to the food pantry and get food." hine says they expect to raise between three and four thousand dollars