Speech to Text for Section of HWY 54 to close for repairs

wthitv.com. and speaking of in-dot... the department announced plans to close a section of highway 54 in greene county monday. work is expected to start in the ridgeport community. that's where a small hole opened up over the summer. crews made a temporary fix at that time. now... they'll work to repair the slide in the soil under the highway. work is expected to last until the end of november. drivers should use u-s 2-31... i-69... and