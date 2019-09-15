Speech to Text for NAACP meeting to address school safety

on the budget at the regular october meeting. also tomorrow... community leaders are gathering to discuss school safety and combating gun violence. the greater terre haute n-double-a-c-p branch has invited vigo county safety officials to speak at tomorrow night's meeting. group members ay they want to know what's being done to prevent violence in schools... what parents and students can do... and -- if laws need to change to better protect schools. the meeting is at 6:30pm at the vigo county public library. everyone is invited to get involved in