Police warn of social security phone scam

Police warn of social security phone scam

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 10:09 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2019 10:09 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

police are -- once again -- warning about a social security scam. this new alert comes after indiana state police report calls into the evansville post. police say scammers claim to be from the social security administration. they'll say there is an issue with your social security number... or -- they'll say you can get a rebate... but they need your personal information. police offer these tips when you think you're being scammed... call the office of the inspector general if you think someone is impersonating a social security administration employee. don't assume caller i-d is right. don't answer if you don't recognize a number... and don't call back if you get a voicemail from a robo caller. never give personal info over the phone... and don't make payments using
