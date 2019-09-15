Speech to Text for Warplane Restoration Project

a warplane restoration project in clay county could get underway later next month. new for you this morning... news 10 spoke with brazil mayor brian wyndham to learn more about efforts to fix up the plane that sits on the county courthouse lawn. this fighter jet serves as a korean war memorial. it's one of about a hundred planes still in existance... and is on loan to the city from a museum in ohio. time has left it's mark on the plane. the mayor says they hope to get to work on restoring the plane soon... by stripping the paint... buffing the aluminum... and apply decals. 9:01:51 - 9:02:02 "we are getting calls and we certainly do appreciate volunteer help and when we get a little further along we'll put together a meeting and get a plan of attack and we're going to get this thing in the shape it should be." this project does depend on the weather cooperating. mayor wyndham says it is important this memorial is treated