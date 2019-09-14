Speech to Text for Northview Boys vs Danville

next up, it was the boys turn to take the pitch at lucas oil. 1st half, danville on the attack but austin lane blocks the shot and pulls in the ball to end the warriors attack. later in the 1st, danville pushing again, lane makes the great first block but can't pull in the ball, knights struggle to clear it and the warriors find the back of the net on the second chance shot. danville beats northview in this