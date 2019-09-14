Clear

Northview Girls vs Danville

Northview Girls Soccer vs. Danville

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 11:42 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:42 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

oppurtunity.> the lady knights were first up in today's double header against the danville warriors. 1st half, great outlet pass from sarah bryan to kassidy kellett. she beats the defenders to the ball and even with the back all over her jersey she still manages to find the back of the net. knights take the early lead. later in the 1st, bryan with a free kick just outside of the box and look at the touch as she puts this one in perfectly between the keeper and the cross bar. knights lead 2-0. 2nd half now, bryan with another free kick outside of the box. this one graises the crossbar and bangs in off the bottom of the post. knights lead 3-0 and that would be your final in this one as northview beats danville
