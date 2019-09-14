Northview Girls & Boys at the Luc

Clear

Northview Girls and Boys Soccer teams play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

game tomorrow. earlier this morning the northview knights girls and boys soccer teams faced off with the danville warriors but there was something special about these games. the knights and warriors faced off at lucas oil stadium. both teams were invited to play by the indy eleven, who call lucas oil their home as well as the indianapolis colts. after the girls game, head coach don bryan spoke about how rare chances like this come along for teams like his. <it's fantastic. a lot of these girls and even the boys team have come up before when we've had club things when they were still over at carrol stadium. but to come up here and be able to do this on this field, where the indy eleven get to play. that's just, that's kind of that once in a lifetime
Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator