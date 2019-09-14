Speech to Text for EKU vs ISU

it'll be sunny hello and welcome back. an offseason of hype and praise has left some fans feeling a little let down by isu's 0-2 start. coach mallory emphasized all week long that while he's team doesn't have a win yet this season, this is a sycamores squad capable of doing great things. isu looked to back up their coach's words against eastern kentucky. 2nd qtr, isu up 3-0 but looking to extend that lead as qb ryan boyle keeps this one and picks up the first down for the sycamores. two plays later, this time it's peterson ker-le-grand's turn to carry the rock as jukes past a pair of colonels before being brought down for another isu first down. inside the five yard line, bring in the bigs as chris childers bullies his way into the end zone. indiana state leads 10-0. late in the 1st half, eku looking for a first down but jonas griffith is having none of that as he is having none of that as he meets the qb in the back field. sycamores take the 10-0 lead into the half. 3rd qtr, colonels decided to go for it on 4th down in isu territory but michael gant jr. puts a stop to that with the big tackle and forces the turnover on downs. 4th qtr now, boyle keeps the ball, takes a whack to the head for his troubles but keeps going towards the sticks and slides inbounds for the first down. a few plays later, isu looking at third and long. boyle holds onto it until the last possible second and connects with dante jones ii for the 19 yard gain and first down. inside the eku red zone. boyle hands it off to ker-le-grand and he finds his way to pay dirt. indiana state picks up their first win of the 2019 campaign against eastern kentucky 19-7. and while it's great to get that first win under their belt, many sycamores players believe this is just the beginning. <yeah i mean it's just a step in the right direction. those last two games i don't view them as us getting beat. collectively i think as a team we view them as self inflicted wounds where we lost the game. and once you get the first one it's like a domino effect, they just keep rolling.> <i'm not gonna lie, this win feels fantastic. we'll enjoy it for the next few hours but coming in tomorrow we've got eiu and that's our focus. it's a long season and ya know we expect to win now. that should be our mentality every game and it will be our