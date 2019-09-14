Speech to Text for Final night of Blues at the Crossroads

continues sunday in the park. happening right now... people are enjoying some food and live music in downtown terre haute. it's the 20th year "for blues at the crossroads." you're taking a live look at the fun. acts from all around the country -- and from right here in the wabash valley -- are taking center stage. thousands of people have made their way to the valley to see these acts perform this weekend. news 10 caught up with some folks enjoying the fun this evening. one woman says she looks forward to this weekend each year. "it's a great event for everybody of all ages. the music is always really good. the bands are really talented. they come from all over the state, if not from other parts of the country. it's just a great way to enjoy the downtown venue and the shops, and the bars, and the resturants that are down here and just have the whole community come together." you still have some time to head out and see the performances. things wrap up