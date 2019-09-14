Speech to Text for Seelyville Craft Show

walk. folks in one wabash valley community spent the day checking out some neat crafts. a craft show and bazaar is happening this weekend at lost creek township garden trail in seelyville. vendors are selling their homemade crafts. it's a way to get the community out and enjoy something new. those behind the craft show say they hope events like this encourage folks to get out and check out the park. "this is a place for people to come out and use. bring their kids. bring their families. their children. it's important for the community to use their property. it's the tax payers property and we want it to be used for other functions too." the craft show