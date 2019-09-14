Speech to Text for Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nationwide. in other health news... another group hosted a walk in terre haute today. the annual walk to end alzheimer's was this morning at fairbanks park. the goal is to raise awareness and money for research to find a cure for the disease. before today's walk... 82-thousand dollars had already been raised toward the cause. organizers say they're thankful for community support. "alzheimers is the sixth leading cause of death in the united states. of the top 10 causes this is the only one that doesn't have anything that will slow it down or a cure. so we really need to raise awareness and promote our research, so we can find a cure for alzheimer's." nearly 8-hundred people came out for