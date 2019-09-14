Speech to Text for Out of the Darkness Walk

stepping out of the darkness for suicide awareness. that's what folks in robinson, illinois are doing. the crawford county out of the darkness walk was this afternoon. the goal is to help reduce the annual suicide rate. the walk benefits the american foundation for suicide prevention's education and support programs. organizers say it's important to bring awareness to issues like mental health. "we need more resources and get the word out there and try to end the stigma, and just talk about mental health and suicide." "i think being from such a small community we've had a lot of loss in our community, so we want to put everything out there that they're not alone and that they can reach out for help." the crawford county out of the darkness walk is just one of more than 5-hundred and 50 walks being