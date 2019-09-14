Speech to Text for Expanding Your Horizons

-- weather permitting. young girls are broadening their career options... after getting a hands-on look at science and mathematics. in tonight's education alert... 6th through 8th grade girls spent the day at saint mary-of-the-woods college to expand their horizons today. the event focuses on sparking interest in stem careers and pathways. young girls broke off into small groups to learn about robotics... small animal patients... and aspects of blood pressure. those behind the program say it's a way to help these young girls explore their educational options. "this is really great because it exposes young girls to scienc, because it doesn't happen all the time. often times boys are pushed more toward science and girls are pushed more towards the arts, so this really gives them a chance to dop their toes into something that maybe they wouldn't have otherwise." this was the 12th annual