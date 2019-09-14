Speech to Text for Walls raised on Habitat home in Terre Haute

a local a local family will soon have a new home... and it's all thanks to habitat for humanity and indiana state university. the two groups began raising walls on a new home in terre haute today. this is the 71st home built by habitat for humanity. 25 students were there to kick-off construction. organizers say this is just another way to give back. "we thrive in our students.. faculty.. and staff to give back to the community and to put it into their curriculum, so this is just another facet of our opportunities that we can give the wabash valley." work on the home is expected to take four to