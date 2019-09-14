Speech to Text for Planning for next session

a single woman and a single voice." a state representative wants to hear from you as she makes plans for the next legislative session. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. building a better community -- one conversation at a time. that's what state representative tonya pfaff hopes to accomplish through a series of meetings. she's sitting down with people to hear what they'd like to see happen in the district. news 10's richard solomon was there for the first public meeting and has more on what people are saying. state representative tonya pfaff says she wants to hear from you. she is holding a series of community meetings. i spoke with some at the first of three meetings who say the only way you'll see change is if you speak up. james c. wallace the second wants to see his community thrive. "it all starts with a single man and a single woman and a single voice. it's just important that terre haute grows " that's why he made sure state representative heard his voice saturday. he sat in on the first of 3 community hearings. it gave people in the community 1 on 1 time to sit down with state representative tonya pfaff. wallace says this is a great thing pfaff is doing. "they have the ability to make our lives better or worse. our legislaters are working on our behalf and that they are indeed trying to make for us a better world " many ideas and concerns were touched on. like the current situation with the jail..exploring other ways of farming..and even animal control. "being a state representative means listening to everyone" pfaff told me not everyone is worried about the same things. by being a state representative... she's a voice for the community of terre haute. but that starts with being it's eyes and ears first.. "on the state level..my goal is to go to the state house and fight for vigo county and terre haute to get more resources to get more resources to just be a better place to live" wallace believes the change he wants to see starts with him. "if i don't speak up who will? we must stand up for the rights of our country for our needs what we want to do in this land to make ourselves a better world for our children and our grandchildren." if you weren't able to make it out to the first community hearing... the second one will be on october 19th.. head over to our website for more info on where it'll be at and info on the 3rd hearing. pfaff says she is taking your input to decide what to pursue next session.