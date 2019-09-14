Speech to Text for Felon arrested after police chase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police say a violent felon is back in jail after a chase late friday night. according to indiana state police... terrance ballard was speeding down poplar street in terre haute. police tried to pull him over... but he ran a stop sign... and eventually parked behind a home. that's when police say ballard got out of the car and ran. police caught up to ballard and he was arrested. investigators say they later found a loaded gun in ballard's s-u-v... and ballard had been driving drunk. a background check revealed he was a violent felon. ballard is facing a long list of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm... resisting