Speech to Text for ITZ Victory Bell segment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and welcome good evening good evening and welcome to in the zone... you know marty, they say friday the 13th is usually bad luck... but that was anything but the case tonight in the wabash valley with the big games we had on the schedule this week... no doubt this is one of those weeks we circle coming into the season... we had the victory bell game, wic rivals west vigo and northview colliding... small school powerhouses linton and north vermillion going at it... and down south the highway 57 helmet trophy on the line between north daviess and washington... you know what we're starting the show off with tonight.... the terre haute north and terre haute south showdown..... the braves were trying to win the victory bell back to back years for the first time since 2013 and 2014.... the patriots were not only trying to regain the bell, but you know they'd love to hand the 5a, sixth ranked braves their first loss of the season.... here's what makes the victory bell game so special...look at the student sectionas, who wouldn't want to play in front of crowds like that... patriots got the ball first and marched right down the field...matt gauer finds deven stillwill... the north wide receiver tough to bring down, that's good for 21 yards... north facing fourth and 3.....gauer rolls out and finds josh humphrey...humprhey told me earlier in the week he wanted to get his hands on the bell and he looked like it on this reception....he races 23 yards to the house... the underdog patriots go up seven-nothing... all the momentum was with north early....south qb caleb stultz would love to have this pass back... jonathan norris picks him off... two plays later, finally something goes south way...josh cot-tee with the huge hit, jarring the ball loose... andrece miller with the fumble recovery for the braves... south cashes that turnover into points....all jacob rutledge does is make big plays for south and he does it again with the 18 yard td scamper...that ties the game at seven... second quarter....its that rutledge kid again....just call him mister touchdown because this kid lives in the endzone...look at this speed as he blows by north for the 59 yard score... south on to 14-7.... late first half...north ball.....nice screen...gauer to jace russell....check out the slick move by number eight, quick feet fools the defender and gives him some extra yards... gauer rolls out and fires a gauer rolls extra yards... gauer rolls out and fires a perfect ball on the run to deven stillwell... stillwell just stretche out over the goalline, touchdown north.... this game went to half tied at 14.... only a matter of time before big play james mallory comes through for south....the wide out hauls in this 22-yard pass from caleb stultz to put south back out in front 21-14 in third quarter... ensuing north drive...fourth and six at the south 36....braves come up with a big stop... freshman josh cot-tee drops gauer, north turns the ball over on downs... north again fourth down in south territory....jace russell makes a sick one handed catch but its short of the first down... late fourth quarter...allen haire ices the game...the big south back rumbles in to seal the win... braves win 31-14....for the second year the victory bell is south's...the last time they won the bell back to back years was 2013 and 2014.... south is keep the bell because of a dominating performance from their offensive line tonight... tonight... offensive line from their offensive line tonight...